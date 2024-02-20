Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Crime statistics don’t tell whole story Today Updated 7:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The numbers don’t lie, but they don’t tell the whole story, either. Crime declined last year, compared with 2022 figures from the Honolulu Police Department. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The numbers don’t lie, but they don’t tell the whole story, either. Crime declined last year, compared with 2022 figures from the Honolulu Police Department. So, why is the community upset about isolated, standout cases such as the islandwide manhunt of the armed fugitive on New Year’s Day, or the teacher randomly hit by hurled acid, or a foster child beaten and starved to death? It’s because those cases are so horrible. Some stories are sensationalized, says the police chief. But dispiriting crimes like these signal real social ills, not undue media attention. Previous Story Editorial: Navy still in hot seat over Red Hill