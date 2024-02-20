comscore Hawaii gets an upgrade in coral reef insurance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii gets an upgrade in coral reef insurance

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • COURTESY THE NATURE CONSERVANCY Coral reefs protect resorts on the Kona coast of the Big Island.

    COURTESY THE NATURE CONSERVANCY

    Coral reefs protect resorts on the Kona coast of the Big Island.

  • COURTESY TWAIN NEWHART / THE NATURE CONSERVANCY This is an aerial view of corals protecting Waimanalo on Oahu.

    COURTESY TWAIN NEWHART / THE NATURE CONSERVANCY

    This is an aerial view of corals protecting Waimanalo on Oahu.

Hawaii’s coral reefs during hurricane season are now better insured. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Riley McGivern and Jennifer Grondin

Scroll Up