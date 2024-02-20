comscore Job demand for college degree growing in Hawaii, report finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Job demand for college degree growing in Hawaii, report finds

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 23 Training such as for carpenter apprentices is needed to get into the local job market, an education official says. Above, a worker at the Hoopili in Leeward Oahu.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 23

    Training such as for carpenter apprentices is needed to get into the local job market, an education official says. Above, a worker at the Hoopili in Leeward Oahu.

The proportion of U.S. jobs requiring postsecondary preparation continues to inch upward, and by 2031 in Hawaii, 70% of job openings will require some type of education and/or training beyond high school, says a report from researchers at Georgetown University. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Riley McGivern and Jennifer Grondin

Scroll Up