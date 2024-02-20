Kaneohe public library closing temporarily

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Kaneohe Public Library will close temporarily for a construction project beginning Monday, but a pop-up site at Windward Mall will offer limited library services starting March 17, state officials have announced.

The last day for full library services and to pick up requests at the Kaneohe library will be Sunday, a news release from the office of state Librarian Stacey Aldrich said.

The book drop will close that day at 4 p.m. and remain locked through the construction project, which will continue until a date in the spring to be announced. No book donations will be accepted during the closure.

The pop-up site is scheduled to open three weeks later inside Windward Mall, near Ross Dress for Less, Fun Factory and Panda Express. Visitors to the pop-up site will be able to borrow from a small collection of materials, pick up items on hold, return borrowed items and use computers and Wi-Fi service.

The pop-up location will maintain the same hours as the library:

>> 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

>> 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

>> 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays

>> Closed on Saturdays

More information will be posted on the Kaneohe library web page: librarieshawaii.org/branch/kaneohe-public-library.