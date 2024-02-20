comscore Kaneohe public library closing temporarily | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaneohe public library closing temporarily

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

The Kaneohe Public Library will close temporarily for a construction project beginning Monday, but a pop-up site at Windward Mall will offer limited library services starting March 17, state officials have announced. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Riley McGivern and Jennifer Grondin

Scroll Up