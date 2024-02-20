On the Move: Riley McGivern and Jennifer Grondin

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Riley McGivern has been appointed commercial project manager at Revolu­Sun. He holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a bachelor’s degree from Boston University. He began his career conducting research into solar energy-driven seawater desalination systems in roles with Renewable Water Technologies and GSI. He then joined RevoluSun in 2016 and became residential project manager. He also volunteers with the Polynesian Voyaging Society, working directly on the Hokule‘a solar system.

The Honolulu Museum of Art has appointed Jennifer Grondin as its new head of food and beverage, overseeing the museum’s cafe, coffee bar and catering. She was previously director of retail operations at Coffee Co., restaurant manager at the Kahala Hotel & Resort and co-owner of the now closed Chinatown restaurant Grondin French-Latin Kitchen.

