comscore Task force would detail Hawaii dental needs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Task force would detail Hawaii dental needs

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

Following a 2022 funding victory by Hawaii dentists that restored Medicaid dental coverage for more than 200,000 adults, the Hawaii Dental Hui now wants to create an oral health task force to take a comprehensive look at oral care needs around the state. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Riley McGivern and Jennifer Grondin

Scroll Up