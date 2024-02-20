comscore Chaminade men win in overtime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade men win in overtime

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

The Chaminade University men’s and women’s basketball teams both faced Fresno Pacific on Monday, with the men beating the Sunbirds 89-82 in overtime and the women falling 78-56 at the Special Event Center in Fresno, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
’Bows even 4-game series with 13-4 win over Ole Miss
Next Story
Television and radio – February 20, 2024

Scroll Up