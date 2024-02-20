Chaminade men win in overtime

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade University men’s and women’s basketball teams both faced Fresno Pacific on Monday, with the men beating the Sunbirds 89-82 in overtime and the women falling 78-56 at the Special Event Center in Fresno, Calif.

Ross Reeves led the Silverswords with a season-high 32 points and five rebounds. Isaac Amaral-Artharee was the second top-scorer with 22 points.

The men are 10-17 overall, 6-13 in the PacWest. Ryan Abbott had 15 points for the Sunbirds, who fell to 7-17, 5-11 PacWest.

The women dropped to 3-21 (1-18 PacWest). Sameera Elmasri led the ’Swords with 14 points.

HPU men’s hoops tops Concordia-Irvine

The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball squad took down Concordia-Irvine 68-59 at CU Arena in Irvine, Calif., on Monday.

The Sharks were led by Dominique Winbush’s 17 points and three steals. HPU grabbed 12 offensive rebounds in improving to 16-8, 11-5 in the PacWest.

The Hawaii Pacific women lost to Concordia-Irvine 68-63.

Jordyn Jensen led the Sharks (6-16, 4-12 PacWest) with 15 points, followed by Haley Masaki’s 13 points. The Golden Eagles (12-12, 10-8 PacWest) caused 20 turnovers for the Sharks.

Vulcans hoops both fall on road

Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s basketball teams both suffered losses against Dominican (Calif.) on Monday at the Conlan Center in San Rafael, Calif.

The men fell 80-67, with Kalique Mitchell leading the Vulcans (15-11, 9-8 PacWest) with 21 points against the Penguins (10-15, 7-10).

The Lady Vulcans (11-12, 8-9) lost to Dominican 65-46.

Jazmine Soto led the Vulcans with 15 points and four steals. The Penguins (18-7, 11-6) scored 30 points in the paint, with 15 points coming off the bench.