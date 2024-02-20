Hawaii Prep World | Sports Boys basketball top 10: Saint Louis unanimous No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Saint Louis collected 13 first-place votes to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Saint Louis collected 13 first-place votes to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. The two-time defending state Division I champions are the top seed in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA State Championships. The Crusaders will begin play in the quarterfinal round on Thursday against the Hilo-Nanakuli winner. Punahou slipped to No. 2 after losing to Saint Louis in the ILH championship game. The Buffanblu had been at the top spot for five weeks in a row. Leilehua vaulted three notches to No. 3 after capturing the OIA title. The Mules edged Kailua 73-67 in double overtime, then upset Mililani 49-48 for the crown. Nanakuli moved up to No. 6 after a win over Kailua in the OIA third-place game. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Feb. 19, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (13) (24-5, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 130 2 > won at Punahou, 60-42 > next: vs. Nanakuli (HHSAA), Thursday, 7 p.m. 2. Punahou (21-6, 9-1 ILH regular season) 114 1 > lost to No. 2 Saint Louis, 60-42 > next: def. Kailua (HHSAA), Monday > next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Thursday, 7 p.m. 3. Leilehua (22-4, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 100 6 > def. No. 5 Kailua, 73-67 (2 OT) > def. No. 3 Mililani, 49-48 > next: vs. Kahuku, Thursday, 5 p.m. 4. Mililani (21-6, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 83 3 > def. No. 9 Nanakuli, 60-42 > lost to No. 6 Leilehua, 49-48 > next: lost to Kalaheo, Monday > next: Season over 5. Maryknoll (22-6, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 73 4 6. Nanakuli (19-11, 8-2 OIA reg. season) 50 9 > lost to No. 3. Mililani, 60-42 > won at No. 5 Kailua, 62-48 > next: def. Hilo (HHSAA), Monday > next: Saint Louis (HHSAA), Thursday, 7 p.m. 7. Kailua (21-6, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 48 5 > lost to No. 6 Leilehua, 73-67 (2 OT) > lost to No. 9 Nanakuli, 62-48 > next: lost at No. 1 Punahou, Monday > next: Season over 8. Kahuku (21-5, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 43 7 > def. Kalani, 52-29 > def. No. 8 Kalaheo, 73-69 > next: def. Kamehameha-Maui (HHSAA), Monday > next: vs. Leilehua (HHSAA), Thursday, 5 p.m. 9. Kalaheo (20-13, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 26 8 > next: def. Campbell, 68-46 > lost at No. 7 Kahuku, 74-69 > next: def. No. 3 Mililani (HHSAA), Monday > next: vs. Baldwin (HHSAA), Thursday, 5 p.m. 10. University (22-4, 11-0 ILH D-II reg. season) 15 10 > bye > next: vs. Aiea (HHSAA D-II), Thursday, 7 p.m. No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Kamehameha 10, ‘Iolani 9, Kohala 8, Kamehameha-Hawaii 4, Baldwin 1, Kapaa 1. Previous Story ’Bows even 4-game series with 13-4 win over Ole Miss Next Story Television and radio – February 20, 2024