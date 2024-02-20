comscore Boys basketball top 10: Saint Louis unanimous No. 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Boys basketball top 10: Saint Louis unanimous No. 1

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Saint Louis collected 13 first-place votes to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
’Bows even 4-game series with 13-4 win over Ole Miss
Next Story
Television and radio – February 20, 2024

Scroll Up