Boys basketball top 10: Saint Louis unanimous No. 1

Saint Louis collected 13 first-place votes to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

The two-time defending state Division I champions are the top seed in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA State Championships. The Crusaders will begin play in the quarterfinal round on Thursday against the Hilo-Nanakuli winner.

Punahou slipped to No. 2 after losing to Saint Louis in the ILH championship game. The Buffanblu had been at the top spot for five weeks in a row.

Leilehua vaulted three notches to No. 3 after capturing the OIA title. The Mules edged Kailua 73-67 in double overtime, then upset Mililani 49-48 for the crown.

Nanakuli moved up to No. 6 after a win over Kailua in the OIA third-place game.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Feb. 19, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (13) (24-5, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 130 2

> won at Punahou, 60-42

> next: vs. Nanakuli (HHSAA), Thursday, 7 p.m.

2. Punahou (21-6, 9-1 ILH regular season) 114 1

> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis, 60-42

> next: def. Kailua (HHSAA), Monday

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Thursday, 7 p.m.

3. Leilehua (22-4, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 100 6

> def. No. 5 Kailua, 73-67 (2 OT)

> def. No. 3 Mililani, 49-48

> next: vs. Kahuku, Thursday, 5 p.m.

4. Mililani (21-6, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 83 3

> def. No. 9 Nanakuli, 60-42

> lost to No. 6 Leilehua, 49-48

> next: lost to Kalaheo, Monday

> next: Season over

5. Maryknoll (22-6, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 73 4

6. Nanakuli (19-11, 8-2 OIA reg. season) 50 9

> lost to No. 3. Mililani, 60-42

> won at No. 5 Kailua, 62-48

> next: def. Hilo (HHSAA), Monday

> next: Saint Louis (HHSAA), Thursday, 7 p.m.

7. Kailua (21-6, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 48 5

> lost to No. 6 Leilehua, 73-67 (2 OT)

> lost to No. 9 Nanakuli, 62-48

> next: lost at No. 1 Punahou, Monday

> next: Season over

8. Kahuku (21-5, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 43 7

> def. Kalani, 52-29

> def. No. 8 Kalaheo, 73-69

> next: def. Kamehameha-Maui (HHSAA), Monday

> next: vs. Leilehua (HHSAA), Thursday, 5 p.m.

9. Kalaheo (20-13, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 26 8

> next: def. Campbell, 68-46

> lost at No. 7 Kahuku, 74-69

> next: def. No. 3 Mililani (HHSAA), Monday

> next: vs. Baldwin (HHSAA), Thursday, 5 p.m.

10. University (22-4, 11-0 ILH D-II reg. season) 15 10

> bye

> next: vs. Aiea (HHSAA D-II), Thursday, 7 p.m.

No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 10).