Here come the sons: 2 Saint Louis hoops assistants have sons in key roles
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Saint Louis assistant basketball coaches posed with their sons on Saturday at Saint Louis: Maverick Kanoa, left, Stone Kanoa, Shancin Revuelto and Mark Revuelto have helped the defending two-time state champion Crusaders win the ILH title.
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Stone Kanoa, left, and Shancin Revuelto are juniors on the Saint Louis basketball team.