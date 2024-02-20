Scoreboard – February 20, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

College women: Nanea Cup, second round, 7:30 a.m. at Nanea Golf.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

College women: Hawaii at Nanea Cup, final round, 7:30 a.m. at Nanea Golf Club.

ILH: Tournament No. 1, 6:42 a.m. at Ala Wai Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll

1. Long Beach State [14] 446 12-1 1

2. Grand Canyon [8] 442 11-0 2

3. Hawaii [1] 413 10-1 3

4. UCLA 401 11-3 4

5. UC Irvine 361 8-4 7

6. Stanford 332 7-5 5

7. Ohio State 314 10-3 8

8. BYU 309 9-5 6

9. Penn State 277 10-3 9

10. Southern California 233 10-4 12

11. Pepperdine 218 9-4 11

12. Loyola Chicago 213 8-7 10

13. Ball State 205 11-7 14

14. Princeton 141 6-7 15

15. Lewis 135 7-6 13

16. CSUN 115 8-5 16

17. George Mason 95 5-5 17

18. UC Santa Barbara 63 5-9 18

19. Lincoln Memorial 31 8-3 19

20-T. UC San Diego 22 5-8 20

20-T. Daemen 22 8-2 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Concordia Irvine 17; McKendree 15; Purdue Fort Wayne 10; Saint Francis (Pa.) 2

BASKETBALL

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys

Division I Championships

First Round

Monday

At Kaulaheamuiokamoku Gym

Kahuku 53, Kamehameha Maui 42

Scoring Leaders–KAH: Kash Daley 20 pts., Mystique Akina-Watson 11 pts., Kache Kaio 10 pts. KSM: Dylan Schnitzer 23 pts.

At Hilo High

Nanakuli 50, Hilo 45

Leading scorers–NAN: Caleb Paakaula 10 pts. Hilo: Ikena Leao 16 pts., Peyton Pana 16 pts.

At Mililani

Kalaheo 51, Mililani 48

Leading scorers–KLH: CJ Bostic 15 pts., Jaron Gilmore 13 pts., Joshua

Schutter 11 pts.. MIL: Timothy Dorn 16 pts., Roman Gabriel 10 pts.

At Punahou

Punahou 76, Kailua 40

Leading scorers–PUN: James Tara 21 pts., Dillon Kellner 12 pts. KAI: Maddoz Pung 15 pts., Dylan Kunz 10 pts., Noa Donnelly 10 pts.

NBA Schedule

Today-Wednesday: NBA All-Star break

March 30: NBA G League regular season

ends

April 14: NBA regular season ends

RUNNING

Great Aloha Run

8.2 mile

Start at Aloha Tower

Monday

Male

Overall: 1. Sergio Reyes 41:29. 2. Aaqib Syed 41:54. 3. Cosmo Brossy 41:55. 4. Clark Ricciardelli 42:25. 5. Pat DuBoyce 42:34. 6. Justin Pretre 43:14. 7. Naru Yamagishi 44:15. 8. Jeremy Morgan 45:13. 9. Landon Pretre 45:38. 10. Kevin Enriques 46:43. 5-9: 1. Spencer Richardson 1:15:44. 2. Kenshin Wilson 1:27:58. 3. Lucas Mendoza 1:31:28. 10-14: 1. Peyton Manglallan 58:12. 2. Donavan Ferreira 58:38. 3. Hoshio Oyama 1:00:07. 15-19: 1. Marcus Kelly 47:52. 2. Jeremy Choi 49:57. 3. Cole Kaneshiro 50:24. 20-24: 1. Gabriel Tom 46:46. 2. Peter Ramos 51:59. 3. Alexander Beckner 52:08. 25-29: 1. Gary Fanelli Jr. 47:39. 2. Michael Chin 50:21. 3. Joshua Sappington 51:48. 30-34: 1. Jeffrey MacNair 47:11. 2. Brendan Fitzgibbons 47:24. 3. Bradley Furuya 47:53. 35-39: 1. Michael Cacal 48:58. 2. Christopher Salas 49:53. 3. Andrew Vogel 51:09. 40-44: 1. Sean Gray 48:59. 2. Tim Murphy 50:39. 3. R.J. Martin 53:16. 45-49: 1. David Miller 51:04. 2. Benjamin Hawthorne 53:04. 3. Norman Young 53:36.

50-54: 1. Noah Zaring 49:15. 2. George Munoz 50:45. 3. William Summerhays 57:51. 55-59: 1. Jonathan Lyau 49:33. 2. Harry Komuro 56:40. 3. Vilmos Kiraly 58:26. 60-64: 1. Stuart Galloway 48:45. 2. Paul Hopkins 54:13. 3. Chris Kelly 55:18. 65-69: 1. Drew Markham 1:09:25. 2. Ray Santo 1:12:04. 3. Steven Pavao 1:12:55. 70-74: 1. Alfred Lock 55:04. 2. John Wat 1:06:54. 3. David Rabinowitz 1:08:10. 75-79: 1. Warren Ho 1:04:14. 2. Mark Travis 1:31:26. 3. Joseph Humphry 1:36:24. 80-84: 1. Daniel Talhelm 1:25:41. 2. Rennie Klugkist 1:25:56. 3. Edward Kemper 1:27:22. 85-89: 1. Jerome Cox 2:04:27. 2. Lester Yoshimura 2:57:01. 3. Clifford Hand 3:02:13.

90-older: 1. Yokichi Suzuki 2:14:01. 2. Masuo Kino 2:48:17. 3. Bryan Harry 3:34:07.

Female

Overall: 1. Anna West 44:46. 2. Lanni Marchant 48:04. 3. Mikayla Fujiwara 51:25. 4. Tiffany McHowell 52:58. 5. Samantha Delgado 54:10. 6. Ali Tankiewicz 56:11. 7. Emily Tremel 56:36. 8. Alison Schneider 56:58. 9. Jenessa Adams 57:00. 10. Hollie Sick 57:37. 5-9: 1. Kemi Gatewood 1:39:30. 2. Madissyn Ingram 1:43:07. 3. Mariana Zepeda 1:43:44.

10-14: 1. Kaitlyn Bitterman 1:00:55. 2. Brahanna Michael 1:12:38. 3. Madeline Thrun 1:15:17 15-19: 1. Christina Toyomura 1:00:03. 2. Myndee Dyer 1:02:14. 3. Samantha Morinaga 1:02:56. 20-24: 1. Ellie Degage 1:05:23. 2. Allison Candelario 1:05:25. 3. Sarah Vanderberg 1:06:12. 25-29: 1. McKenzie Smith 58:05. 2. Marie Jobes 59:21. 3. Krislyn Kuraya 1:02:23. 30-34: 1. Liana Kobayashi 1:01:14. 2. Betsy Knighton 1:03:01. 3. Lauren Watanabe 1:04:44. 35-39: 1. Carly Brown 58:40. 2. Lisa Swartzfager 1:01:56. 3. Crystal Kelly 1:02:20. 40-44: 1. Miyuki Munoz 58:18. 2. Kristen Matthews 58:30. 3. Jessica Murphy 59:24. 45-49: 1. Cassandra Kepler 1:01:36. 2. Renah Seay 1:05:06. 3. Shawna Yee 1:05:44. 50-54: 1. Jennifer Latham 57:47. 2. Michele Cooke 1:07:30. 3. Sheila De Sa 1:07:42. 55-59: 1. Hiroko Iijima 1:03:45. 2. Tina Lount 1:08:17. 3. Nancy Poon 1:08:35.

60-64: 1. Gaye Tatsuno 1:07:06. 2. Denee Madamba 1:08:55. 3. Naomi Morita 1:09:01. 65-69: 1. Edwina Markham 1:06:07. 2. Shelly Cooper 1:15:43. 3. Ivie Kumura 1:18:47. 70-74: 1. Betty Jean Higashi 1:16:55. 2. Jan Pappas 1:20:02. 3. Suzanne Zakrewski 1:21:09. 75-79: 1. Trudy Sniffen 1:54:36. 2. Florence Chan 1:55:27. 3. Emily Reed 1:55:51. 80-84: 1. Pamela Iwata 1:48:15. 2. Joy Schoenecker 2:11:51. 3. Nancy Young 2:19:47. 85-89: 1. Monique Delorme 2:01:41. 2. Judith Lee 2:50:16.