comscore Letter: Jesus likely to welcome LGBTQ people into flock | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Jesus likely to welcome LGBTQ people into flock

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

And Jesus surely wept last Thursday when the Archdiocese of New York condemned the funeral of a transgender community leader at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Nature versus nurture on a geopolitical scale

Scroll Up