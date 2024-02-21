Letter: Jesus likely to welcome LGBTQ people into flock

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

And Jesus surely wept last Thursday when the Archdiocese of New York condemned the funeral of a transgender community leader at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Read more

And Jesus surely wept last Thursday when the Archdiocese of New York condemned the funeral of a transgender community leader at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Even whilst other righteous bigots called it a mockery of the Christian faith, describing it as “sacrilegious,” revolting” and “blasphemous.”

The last time I checked the Bible, Jesus said, “Suffer the little children to come unto me.” He almost certainly would have added, “Even them who, as adults, will be LGBTQ.” But we will never know.

Perhaps the archdiocese and their cohorts will have an awakening this Lent and will enlighten all of us for the betterment of humankind.

Wylma C. S. Robinson

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter