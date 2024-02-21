Letter: Lowering blood alcohol limit will save lives

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Hawaii thanks the Star-Advertiser and Gov. Josh Green for supporting lowering the blood alcohol content (BAC) level for drunken driving from .08% to .05% (“Green vows to support lower drunken driving levels,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19).

It should embarrass Americans that almost all of the U.S. is stuck on the old .08% BAC level. By now, 129 countries use .05% BAC, including all 27 countries in the European Union plus Japan, China, India, Australia, Canada, Brazil and many others. America, however, is joined by Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Bolivia, Congo, Armenia and others, in clinging to the obsolete .08% BAC.

A 2022 study shows that 62% of Hawaii voters favor a change to .05% BAC. The world’s largest beer manufacturer favors .05%. The National Transportation Safety Board favors .05%. All four of Hawaii’s county police and prosecutor departments favor .05%.

Why? Because it saves lives.

MADD urges voters to ask their representatives and senators where they stand on .05% BAC — and then urge them to vote accordingly in the next election.

Arkie Koehl

Public policy chairman, MADD

Makiki

