comscore Letter: Lowering blood alcohol limit will save lives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lowering blood alcohol limit will save lives

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Hawaii thanks the Star-Advertiser and Gov. Josh Green for supporting lowering the blood alcohol content (BAC) level for drunken driving from .08% to .05%. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Nature versus nurture on a geopolitical scale

Scroll Up