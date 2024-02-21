Letter: Time to join other states in legalizing cannabis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was happy to read the well-written column “Many reasons to legalize cannabis” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 30).

City Prosecutor Steve Alm and Police Chief Joe Logan believe that crime will get exponentially worse if the bill in our Legislature passes. That is ridiculous.

I have a solution: Let the taxpaying citizens of the state of Hawaii make the decision.

Cannabis is legal in 23 states — successful and profitable. Will we be the last state to legalize it? We used to be a liberal state; what happened?

Gov. Josh Green supported legalization when he was running for office. Now, it’s crickets from him. The problems are fentanyl, meth, opioids and MDMA. We’d all be better off smoking pot.

Deborah Peck

Waikiki

