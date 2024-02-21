Off the news: Kimchi day is hard to swallow for some

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bills proposing new paid state holidays are always a bit controversial, and this year that includes House Bill 1555 (Lunar New Year) and HB 1780 (replacing Good Friday with World Peace Day). Lawmakers favor instead making both unpaid days of observance.

HB 1950 would seem inoffensive, since Kimchi Day would be unpaid and is a national celebration in South Korea and in a few states as well. But it’s on Nov. 22, and the sole testimony pointed out “This is the day President Kennedy was shot, please pick another day!” The fermented veggie dish won out, though, and the bill is moving along.