Off the news: Kimchi day is hard to swallow for some | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Kimchi day is hard to swallow for some

  • Today
  • Updated 8:15 p.m.

Bills proposing new paid state holidays are always a bit controversial, and this year that includes House Bill 1555 (Lunar New Year) and HB 1780 (replacing Good Friday with World Peace Day). Read more

