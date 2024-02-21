Off the news: New coral reef insurance policy blooms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Consider it an upgrade, even though it’s yet to be tapped and tested: The first-ever coral reef insurance policy in the U.S., covering Hawaii’s reefs, has been re-upped by The Nature Conservancy.

The $106,000 yearlong policy covers coral restoration should reefs be damaged by destructive storms of 50 knots or greater. The renewed policy covers all the main Hawaiian islands and adds 121,613 square miles to the coverage area, up from the original 2022 policy. The minimum payout has doubled to $200,000, with maximum payout totaling $2 million over the policy period.