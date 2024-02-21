comscore Off the news: New coral reef insurance policy blooms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: New coral reef insurance policy blooms

  Today
  • Updated 8:10 p.m.

Consider it an upgrade, even though it’s yet to be tapped and tested: The first-ever coral reef insurance policy in the U.S., covering Hawaii’s reefs, has been re-upped by The Nature Conservancy. Read more

