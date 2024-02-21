comscore Executive order declares Hawaii ‘trauma-informed’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Executive order declares Hawaii ‘trauma-informed’

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.

Hawaii is now a “trauma-informed state.” Under an executive order signed Tuesday by Gov. Josh Green, the state will now rely on understanding the life experiences of workers, families and individuals in finding solutions to support trauma survivors. Read more

