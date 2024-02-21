comscore Honolulu ethics panel mulls gift prohibition for all city employees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu ethics panel mulls gift prohibition for all city employees

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.

The Honolulu Ethics Commission plans today to discuss a long-considered proposal to prohibit city employees from accepting gifts, including cash or alcohol, related to their official duties. Read more

Previous Story
Costs of Maui fire recovery running higher for state than expected

Scroll Up