comscore Kokua Line: Will medical school resume body-donor program? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will medical school resume body-donor program?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

Question: Reading about funeral costs (808ne.ws/kline215) made me wonder about alternatives, such as donating my body to science — hopefully far into the future. Will the UH medical school reopen its program? Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Does Board of Water Supply estimate bills?

Scroll Up