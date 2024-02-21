On the Move: Michael Young

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The General Contractors Association of Hawaii has elected its officers and board of directors for 2024:

>> Officers are Michael Young, president; Russell Inouye, first vice president; Michael Inouye, second vice president; Mike Venezia, treasurer; and Steve Baginski, immediate past president.

>> Returning board directors are Roy Shioi, Aaron Yahiku and Aaron Yamasaki; and newly elected board directors are Matt Heahlke, Teri Morimoto and Colin Yoshiyama.

>> Additional board members include Lance Wilhelm, AGC life governor; AGC governors Rick Heltzel, Leslie Isemoto, Glen Kaneshige and Gerry Majkut; past president directors John Romanowski and Dale Sakamoto Yoneda; Jackson Cheng, GCA subcontractors council chair; and Travis Higa, construction leadership council chair.

