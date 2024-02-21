Times Supermarket in Kailua to be replaced by Tokyo Central market

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Kailua Times Supermarket will be closed and replaced with a Tokyo Central specialty market. Pan Pacific Retail Market USA operates seven Tokyo Central locations in California, three Don Quijote stores and four Marukai stores, including one in Hawaii.
The Times Supermarket in Kailua is slated to close March 31. Pan Pacific Retail Management plans to replace it with Hawaii’s first Tokyo Central, an Asian specialty market.