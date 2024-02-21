comscore Times Supermarket in Kailua to be replaced by Tokyo Central market | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Times Supermarket in Kailua to be replaced by Tokyo Central market

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.
  • NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM The Kailua Times Supermarket will be closed and replaced with a Tokyo Central specialty market. Pan Pacific Retail Market USA operates seven Tokyo Central locations in California, three Don Quijote stores and four Marukai stores, including one in Hawaii.

  • NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM The Times Supermarket in Kailua is slated to close March 31. Pan Pacific Retail Management plans to replace it with Hawaii’s first Tokyo Central, an Asian specialty market.

The Times Supermarket in Kailua is slated to close at the end of March after nearly seven decades in business, according to owner Pan Pacific Retail Management. Read more

