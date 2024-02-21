Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade’s Tuifao honored by PacWest By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:16 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Chaminade designated player Larchelle Tuifao on Tuesday was named the PacWest Conference Softball Player of the Week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Chaminade designated player Larchelle Tuifao on Tuesday was named the PacWest Conference Softball Player of the Week. Tuifao, a Kapolei graduate, hit .818 (9-for-11) during a four-game stretch against Texas Permian Basin and Western Oregon last week. She hit two home runs, drove in seven runs and scored four runs. Tuifao, a junior, is batting .522, which is third in the PacWest, and her 1.447 OPS leads the conference. Previous Story Here come the sons: 2 Saint Louis hoops assistants have sons in key roles Next Story Television and radio – February 21, 2024