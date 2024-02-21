Chaminade’s Tuifao honored by PacWest

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade designated player Larchelle Tuifao on Tuesday was named the PacWest Conference Softball Player of the Week. Read more

Chaminade designated player Larchelle Tuifao on Tuesday was named the PacWest Conference Softball Player of the Week.

Tuifao, a Kapolei graduate, hit .818 (9-for-11) during a four-game stretch against Texas Permian Basin and Western Oregon last week. She hit two home runs, drove in seven runs and scored four runs.

Tuifao, a junior, is batting .522, which is third in the PacWest, and her 1.447 OPS leads the conference.