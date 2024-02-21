Hawaii Grown notebook: Updates on Hawaii athletes at mainland colleges

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Men’s basketball

>> Kahiau Bruhn (Kamehameha), Willamette: Scored 10 points with five rebounds in a 94-83 win over George Fox and then had 11 points and six rebounds in a 78-76 win over Lewis & Clark a night later. He played only 29 minutes in the two games but scored in double figures in successive contests for the first time since December.

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a 77-53 win over Puget Sound, his first double-double in 16 games. The Pirates clinched the top seed in the Northwest Conference tournament.

>> EJ Kapihe (Kamehameha), Wooster: Scored 15 points in 18 minutes in a 91-81 loss to Wabash, the second time this month he has been in double figures, but his effort off the bench failed to bring the Fighting Scots their 20th regular season title.

>> Christmas Togiai (Kamehameha), Embry-Riddle: Scored 16 points on 18 shots in a 64-55 loss to Saint Katherine, leading the team in scoring two days after leading the team with five assists in a 71-65 loss to Westcliff.

Women’s basketball

>> Laynee Torres-Kahapea (Punahou), Portland State: Scored a career-high 12 points in an 89-73 loss to Northern Arizona, her first time in double figures and the first time with multiple 3-pointers (three) in a game.

Men’s wrestling

>> Jonah Chew (Kamehameha), Embry-Riddle: Took third place at 149 pounds at the Cascade Conference championships. The junior was the top seed but lost to unseeded eventual champion Bryant Avila of Vanguard in overtime before winning his consolation matches by pin and major decision.

>> Rysan Leong (Kalaheo), Menlo: Added a Cascade Conference championship to the national title he won last year, going unbeaten in the 165-pound class. He beat the No. 4-ranked wrestler with a takedown in overtime in the semifinals and then earned two escapes and riding time in the third period of the final to beat No. 1 Keller Rock of Embry-Riddle 3-0. He was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament.

>> Kanai Tapia (Kamehameha), Menlo: Took second place at 157 pounds in the Cascade Conference tournament. He dominated the first day as the top seed with a technical fall and a major decision and made the final with a 4-1 win to reach the final. He then lost 4-1 to David Rubio of Corban, but his effort helped the Oaks repeat as team champion.

Men’s swimming

>> Jaek Horner (Kamehameha), Utah: Won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.53 seconds in a 156-142 win over USC, clinching the victory in the anchor leg of the 400 free relay, beating USC’s anchor by nearly a half-second. he also took third in the 200 back and contributed 23 points to his team.

Women’s track and field

>> Elle Rimando (Mililani), Mount Holyoke: Placed in two events in a tri-meet with Smith and Wellesley, taking second in the triple jump with an effort of 10.61 meters and third in the long jump with a 4.94 effort.

Women’s water polo

>> Ocean Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augustana: Scored four goals with three assists in four matches at the Macalester Invite last week, all victories. She also had four steals and two exclusions.

>> Jacsen Donohue (Baldwin), Cal Lutheran: Scored two goals and had an assist in a 10-7 loss to Cal State Northridge and then scored a goal on her only shot of an 8-5 win over Toronto.

>> Andie Perreira (University), Concordia Irvine: Had a hat trick in an 18-11 victory over Cal State Monterey Bay and then added a goal in overtime to beat Cal State East Bay 10-7.

>> Kawehi Kauahi (Punahou), Loyola Marymount: Scored two goals and added an assist in a 17-10 win over Whittier after tallying an assist in a 16-3 win over Toronto. The Lions have started the season 13-2 and are 7-0 in matches the freshman has appeared in.

Men’s volleyball

>> Kupono Browne (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Bounced back from a bad day with five kills in a sweep at the hands of Grand Canyon to bury 11 kills on 21 swings, but the Antelopes swept that one as well. Browne has an ace in four straight matches and already has 20 in 12 matches after having 30 in 26 matches last year.

>> Jack Deuchar (Punahou), Southern California: Dominated Concordia Irvine for 15 kills and .355 hitting in a sweep and then did even better with 17 kills on .394 hitting in the rematch two nights later, a 3-2 win for the Trojans. Riley Haine (Punahou) produced nine kills, four digs and five blocks in that match.

>> Kale Spencer (Kamehameha-Maui), Long Island: Put down a season-high 13 kills with five digs and four blocks in a 3-2 loss to Saint Francis. He was limited to eight kills the next night, but the Sharks won again 3-2 in the rematch between conference rivals.

Baseball

>> Luke Allwood (Maui), Seattle: Threw five scoreless innings and allowed no hits in a loss to UC Davis, striking out seven and walking three. He left with a 4-0 lead, but the bullpen blew it the next inning. The sophomore had an ERA of 5.98 in six starts last year.

>> Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin), BYU: Wasted no time adjusting to the college game, driving in a run on an infield single in his first plate appearance of an 8-1 victory over Southern California. In his first two games he has four hits with two home runs and four RBIs.

>> Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), California: Had five hits and five RBIs in the first three games of the season at the MLB Desert Invitational, blasting a home run and stealing a base in a 12-10 loss to Boston College. The junior’s home run was measured at 452 feet at 113.9 mph and he is the No. 2 catcher on MLB Pipeline’s 2024 draft list.

>> Draven Nushida (Mid-Pacific), Cal State Fullerton: Had four hits with a knock in each game in three games of the season-opening series against Stanford, scoring three runs and driving in four. Nushida, a sophomore, had only two hits and no RBIs all of last year.

>> Tyler Quinn (Maryknoll), Utah: Had four hits in four games to begin the season, including his first home run for his new school in a win over Cal Baptist.

>> Kody Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Kansas: Opened the season with a four-hit game, two of them home runs, against Illinois-Chicago and didn’t stop there. He finished with six hits and two walks in the three games with four runs and five RBIs. The 2023 Big 12 Freshman of the Year collected his first career multi-homer game and first career grand slam. Shojinaga was named the Big 12 Player of the Week

>> Beau Sylvester (Kamehameha), Oklahoma State: Collected four hits in the season-opening series at Sam Houston, capped with a 2-for-2 day with two walks and two RBIs on Sunday. The sophomore had seven hits and four RBIs all of last season.

Softball

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Tallied four hits in four games this week and is hitting .364 with a home run and eight RBIs through the team’s first 10 games of her sophomore season. Keila Kamoku (Kamehameha) is hitting .333 and Aleia Agbayani (‘Iolani) is hitting .200 in seven starts, both with BYU.

>> Primrose Aholelei (Kaiser), Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Collected two wins over Stephen F. Austin over the weekend, shutting them out on a three-hitter and then pitching a scoreless inning in the nightcap to earn a save. She won the final game of the series by giving up two runs in 3 1/3 innings. She sports a 1.67 earned-run average this season in six games. Her sister, Precious Aholelei (Kaiser), served as her battery mate in the shutout but went 0-for-2.

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Collected nine hits in four games over the weekend, scoring five runs, driving in three and stealing a base. She is hitting .400 in nine games this season after going hitless in her first nine at-bats to begin her career.

>> Alesia Ranches (Campbell), Iowa State: Hit two home runs in two at-bats in a win over Bradley, her last blast a three-run shot with the Cyclones down to their final strike to send the game into extra innings. She has six hits and nine walks in nine games this season.

>> Logan-Ray Gaspar (Maryknoll), Cal State Bakersfield: Had six hits in five games over the weekend with two doubles to build a four-game hitting streak. The shortstop is hitting .450 in eight games so far but has made six errors.

>> Savannah Simons (Kapaa), Monmouth: Had nine hits in five games over the weekend, scoring six runs and driving in three. She is hitting .484 in 10 games this season and already has four multi-hit games. She has walked (4) more times than she has struck out (3).