comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Updates on Hawaii athletes at mainland colleges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook: Updates on Hawaii athletes at mainland colleges

  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.

Kahiau Bruhn (Kamehameha), Willamette: Scored 10 points with five rebounds in a 94-83 win over George Fox and then had 11 points and six rebounds in a 78-76 win over Lewis & Clark a night later. He played only 29 minutes in the two games but scored in double figures in successive contests for the first time since December. Read more

