Scoreboard – February 21, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

College women: Hawaii at Nanea Cup, final round, 7:30 a.m. at Nanea Golf Club.

ILH: Tournament No. 1, 6:42 a.m. at Ala Wai Golf Course.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: Quarterfinals.

At Punahou: Kalaheo vs. Baldwin, 5 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. At Saint Louis: Kahuku vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division II Championships: Quarterfinals. At Kaimuki: Kaimuki vs. Kapaa, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs.

Kohala, 7 p.m. At Kalani: Pahoa vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Aiea vs. University High, 7 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Loyola Marymount vs.

Hawaii 9 a.m.; USC vs. UCLA, 10:15 a.m.; Loyola Marymount vs. Stanford, 11:30 a.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; USC vs. Stanford, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Missouri S&T vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

RUNNING

Great Aloha Run

8.2 mile

Start at Aloha Tower

Monday

Male

Overall: 1. Davis Ka’ahanui 42:01. 2. Landon Pretre 42:16. 3. Cosmo Brossy 42:42. 4. Michael Chin 43:04. 5. Pat

DuBoyce 43:54. 6. Gregory Costello 44:01. 7. Jeremy Morgan 44:05. 8. Connor Bootz 44:21. 9. Kevin Enriques 45:29.

10. Gabriel Tom 45:40.

5-9: 1. Christopher Buschmann 1:22:32. 2. Jayd Ting 1:29:12. 3. Josh Aguilar 1:34:02. 10-14: 1. Zach Davis 47:31. 2. Peyton Manglallan 51:27. 3. Cooper Ostler 53:16. 15-19: 1. Landon Pretre 42:16. 2. Mason Stewart 46:13. 3. Ari Smith 46:33. 20-24: 1. Gregory Costello 44:01. 2.

Gabriel Tom 45:40. 3. Stephen Wallen 47:04. 25-29: 1. Davis Ka’ahanui 42:01. 2. Cosmo Brossy 42:42. 3. Michael Chin 43:04. 30-34: 1. Christian Knauss 46:27. 2. Shawn Morimoto 46:35. 3. Joshua

Ilustre 47:45. 35-39: 1. Kevin Enriques 45:29. 2. Fred Chen 49:02. 3. Aaron Kent 49:08. 40-44: 1. Todd Robbins 47:31.

2. Andrew Medendorp 47:34. 3. Andrew Vogel 48:18. 45-49: 1. Christopher Bain 49:46. 2. CJ Johnson 50:36. 3. Tomotaka Fukushi 52:46. 50-54: 1. David Miller 50:02. 2. William Turner 57:47. 3.

Sumitoshi Sakamoto 59:01. 55-59:

1. Jonathan Lyau 49:39. 2. Harry Komuro 54:22. 3. Jon Weston 56:41. 60-64: 1.

Val Umphress 54:15. 2. John Appleby 57:46. 3. Keith Olson 58:20. 65-69: 1. Chet The Jet Blanton 58:27. 2. Jae Han 1:00:16. 3. Kirby W, Baynton 1:00:30.

70-74: 1. Tom Guerin 1:01:11. 2. Eugene Cho 1:05:18. 3. John Wat 1:06:22. 75-79: 1. Michael Kasamoto 1:12:17. 2. John

Nagamine 1:15:57. 3. Roger White 1:31:16. 80-84: 1. Warren Ho 1:15:49. 2. Rennie Klugkist 1:32:36. 3. Daniel Talhelm 1:33:02. 85-89: 1. Jerome Cox 1:49:16. 2. Aubin Stremler 2:05:39. 3. Toshio Masuda 2:33:41. 90-older: 1. Daniel Warfield 1:40:29. 2. Akio Harada 2:13:50. 3.

Yokichi Suzuki 2:28:47.

Female

Overall: 1. Arielle Zlotnick 49:11. 2. Bonny Suski 50:34. 3. Grace Chow 51:54. 4. Mieko Ochsner 52:55. 5. Alyson Suehiro 53:11. 6. Annie Wang 54:30. 7. Katie Chun 55:12. 8. Mariah Rangel 56:32. 9. Dakota Hubert 57:24. 10. Lucinda Caldwell 57:27.

5-9: 1. Mariana Zepeda 1:20:38. 2. Jodi Kaya 1:25:44. 3. Kyleen Chloe Dancel 1:29:24. 10-14: 1. Sana Morota 1:02:00. 2. Kylie Leong 1:06:51. 3. Caris Honma 1:08:25. 15-19: 1. Kaitlyn Bitterman 57:38. 2. Abbeni Cantu 58:35. 3. Ashlyn Jacobsen 1:00:57. 20-24: 1. Arielle

Zlotnick 49:11. 2. Laura Golay 58:22. 3. Chloe Tran 59:06. 25-29: 1. Bonny Suski 50:34. 2. Grace Chow 51:54. 3. Mariah Rangel 56:32. 30-34: 1. Alyson Suehiro 53:11. 2. Lucinda Caldwell 57:27. 3. Sarah Wenner 59:39. 35-39: 1. Annie Wang 54:30. 2. Stacey Jimenez 1:00:58. 3. Laura England 1:02:20. 40-44: 1. Sayaka Regalado 58:15. 2. Kristen Matthews 58:56. 3. Lindsay Croshier 1:02:39. 45-49: 1. Mieko Ochsner 52:55. 2. Katie Chun 55:12. 3. Chikage Asami 1:00:10. 50-54: 1. Jill Geertsema 1:02:53. 2. Nobuko

Sugae 1:09:24. 3. Tiana Kamehiro 1:10:41. 55-59: 1. Jennifer Latham 58:36. 2. Carmen Vega 1:01:22. 3. Yoko Kawai 1:02:30. 60-64: 1. Thea Kendall Osborne 1:10:56. 2. Naomi Morita 1:12:53. 3. Heather Sims 1:13:54. 65-69: 1. Barbara Montpas 1:13:16. 2. Margarita Conlon 1:18:53. 3. Janice Hoye 1:19:57. 70-74:

1. Shuko Yamane 1:17:05. 2. Christine Olinghouse 1:36:52. 3. Rosemary Adam-

Terem 1:39:00. 75-79: 1. Mary Lou Harris 1:15:39. 2. Janet Pappas 1:17:06. 3. Diane Stoneking 1:21:15. 80-84: 1. Joy

Schoenecker 2:15:15. 2. Sandra Hall 2:17:26. 3. Patricia Asano 2:20:24. 85-89: 1. Monique Delorme 2:05:50. 2. Chisato Lily Harada 2:42:13. 3. Janet Setsuda 3:03:47. 90-older: 1. Caroline Limm 2:44:53.

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity II

Le Jardin 16, Mid-Pacific 4. Goal |

scorers—LeJ: Siena Settle 6, Abby Ward 4, Ashley Fahrenwald 2, Haaipo Kanoa-Wong 2, Leila Cherugi, Emery Dill. MPI: Claire Martin, Tiffany Wong, Sara Wilcox, Ceyra Lee.