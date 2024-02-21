comscore UH center fielder Miura has mindset of a football safety | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH center fielder Miura has mindset of a football safety

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outfielder Matthew Miura (37) scores against Ole Miss during the fourth inning of a college baseball game on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Les Murakami Stadium in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outfielder Matthew Miura (37) scores against Ole Miss during the fourth inning of a college baseball game on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Les Murakami Stadium in Honolulu.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outfielder Matthew Miura (37) hits a single against Ole Miss during the second inning of a college baseball game on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Les Murakami Stadium in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outfielder Matthew Miura (37) hits a single against Ole Miss during the second inning of a college baseball game on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Les Murakami Stadium in Honolulu.

In football, safeties are considered center fielders. For the Hawaii baseball team, Matthew Miura is a center fielder who considers himself a safety. Read more

Previous Story
Here come the sons: 2 Saint Louis hoops assistants have sons in key roles
Next Story
Television and radio – February 21, 2024

Scroll Up