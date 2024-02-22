Column: Give caregivers the support they need to care for kupuna

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii is unique in many ways. One of which is the lengths we go to take care of our families and loved ones when they are in need. Read more

Hawaii is unique in many ways. One of which is the lengths we go to take care of our families and loved ones when they are in need. Conversely, Hawaii lacks paid leave for working individuals to receive support when they step up to do the job of caregiving. Facing demands from a paid job and simultaneously balancing unpaid family caregiving, no day feels long enough. Family caregivers shouldn’t have to choose between caring for a loved one and making a living.

Anyone can end up needing to care for someone. My wife and I became joint caregivers to my mother-in-law when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. My wife had to retire early, and though it decimated her retirement and Social Security funds, she did not hesitate to stop working to take care of her mother. I became the secondary caregiver, essentially helping to do things around the house that would make my wife’s caregiving role easier, such as cooking meals and cleaning up.

We took on the role as caregivers for my mother-in-law for 25 years. Only 11% of caregivers are in that role for 10 years or more. Although we sacrificed a lot of our lives to care for my wife’s mother, we knew it was our kuleana and we would gladly do it again if needed. But that doesn’t make it any easier. We need better policies to help with the financial burdens caregivers face. We need to empower everyone to take care of their loved ones without losing pay.

Simply put, paid family leave will support family caregivers who work to better balance their job and family responsibilities. Thereby reducing stress and allowing them to better care for their ohana. States with paid family leave programs help keep family caregivers in the workforce, while also helping older adults live independently and avoid costly nursing home care.

We need this type of support in Hawaii, where we have a significant kupuna population that is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

According to the U.S. Census in 2020, there were an estimated 277,200 people aged 65 years and older living in Hawaii. That’s about 20% of the state’s total population. Within that population are countless family caregivers who help those kupuna by providing transportation to appointments, preparing meals, helping with shopping and household chores, providing social activities or companionship and much more, making it possible for their loved ones to live independently at home — where they want to be.

Paid leave benefits would help thousands of our caregivers in Hawaii to support their loved ones while also protecting their own financial security. Without the ability to take paid family leave, some caregivers have to cut back on their work hours or drop out of the workforce entirely. Caregiving demands can lead to years of challenges for caregivers — including lost jobs, missed raises and reduced Social Security benefits, just like it did for me and my wife.

We urge our legislators to support Hawaii’s family caregivers and their ability to care for kupuna without risking their paycheck. A vote for House Bill 2757 and Senate Bill 2474 in this legislative session is a vote for ohana!

Gary Simon is past president of the Hawaii Family Caregiver Association.