Letter: Make up your mind on Trump’s credibility

After railing against Donald Trump as a compulsive liar, those with Trump derangement syndrome are suddenly lecturing us to "take him literally" when he says he will encourage Vladimir Putin to attack countries that are delinquent in their NATO payments ("When Trump speaks, we need to take him literally," Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18).

If they really believe Trump’s word has somehow become gospel, why aren’t they devoting their energies to warning delinquent NATO countries to pay up? Could they just be fearmongering in a desperate attempt to resurrect a moribund Biden campaign?

Lane Yoder

Kaneohe

