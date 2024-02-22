comscore Letter: Make up your mind on Trump’s credibility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Make up your mind on Trump’s credibility

After railing against Donald Trump as a compulsive liar, those with Trump derangement syndrome are suddenly lecturing us to “take him literally” when he says he will encourage Vladimir Putin to attack countries that are delinquent in their NATO payments (“When Trump speaks, we need to take him literally,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18). Read more

