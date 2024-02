Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The open letter from Hawaii’s four mayors promoting the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines by Alaska Airlines reads like a press release authored by the airlines’ PR departments (“Hawaiian, Alaska airlines combo is good for Hawaii,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18). Since the mayors are no different than the rest of Hawaii’s politicians — firmly in the pockets of big corporate tourism — this should surprise nobody.

Hawaiian is Hawaiian in name only. It’s a corporation owned by stockholders, few of whom live in Hawaii. The corporate headquarters is in Phoenix, Ariz. Its customer service is legendary, and not in a good way. It has a fleet of Airbus A321neo planes with faulty engines under recall, and its aging wide- bodies and small Boeing 717s need to be replaced. Its new 787s are designed for restricted noncompetitive, high- density, long-haul international routes.

The pending acquisition does significantly reduce competition. l think federal regulators will oppose it and Alaska will come to its senses and drop the idea.

Paul Pollitt

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter