Letter: Proposed gun bill does not target assault rifles

Modern military service weapons are fully automatic. None of the firearms listed in Senate Bill 3196 would be considered for current military use because they are semi-automatic only, firing one shot per trigger pull, using common mechanical operating principles that are more than 120 years old. Read more

The firearms listed in SB 3196 do have modern features allowing for better control, customization and ease of repair, and are suitable for sporting and competition uses. Labeling them as assault rifles based on appearance is an intentional misnomer by anti-gun advocates to prejudice the general public (“Close loophole allowing assault rifles,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 20).

Any firearm in the hands of a responsible citizen is not a danger. Any weapon in the hands of a criminal or a mentally imbalanced person is a danger and that’s where legislative efforts should be directed, instead of targeting responsible citizens’ possessions and activities. The U.S. Supreme Court agrees, even if Hawaii ignores it.

Brian Isaacson

Kailua

