Letter: Proposed gun bill does not target assault rifles

Modern military service weapons are fully automatic. None of the firearms listed in Senate Bill 3196 would be considered for current military use because they are semi-automatic only, firing one shot per trigger pull, using common mechanical operating principles that are more than 120 years old. Read more

