Letter: Trump finishes dead last in presidential survey

A recent survey of U.S. presidents by the Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey, an annual polling of 154 historians of all political views, revealed what most informed persons already believed. Read more

These notable historians concluded that President Joe Biden ranks 14th among 45 U.S. presidents. Donald Trump was dead last.

To be sure, the survey detected that some political bias affected responses, but the overall conclusion was balanced to reflect historical reality.

Unfortunately, neither history nor facts will dissuade many MAGA and Trump disciples from following their flawed messiah to the bottom — but let us hope a few will learn from history or, at least, from historians.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua

