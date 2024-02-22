Editorial | Off the News Off the news: How not to treat restaurant employees Today Updated 7:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Outback Steakhouse’s sudden pullout from Hawaii with Sunday’s shutdown of its three remaining restaurants here brings up several talking points. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Outback Steakhouse’s sudden pullout from Hawaii with Sunday’s shutdown of its three remaining restaurants here brings up several talking points. Such as: It hints at the difficulty for restaurants to survive post-pandemic, and at today’s higher costs of doing business. Also, for many eateries, finding and keeping workers have been a struggle. Still, Outback’s abrupt closure shows how not to treat employees; these workers had very little notice before their restaurants closed at Waipio, Kapolei and Kona. It’s good to see the Hawaii Restaurant Association now offering to assist these workers in finding new jobs in this industry — for help, email info@hawaiirestaurant.org. Previous Story Off the news: New coral reef insurance policy blooms