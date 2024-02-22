Hawaii News On the Move: Niniau Kawaihae Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Niniau Kawaihae The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has named Niniau Kawaihae director of community engagement effective Feb. 16; joining OHA with 20 years of experience in numerous leadership positions in addressing Native Hawaiian education, health care and housing. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has named Niniau Kawaihae director of community engagement effective Feb. 16; joining OHA with 20 years of experience in numerous leadership positions in addressing Native Hawaiian education, health care and housing. Kawaihae was previously with the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, serving as a special assistant responsible for securing broadband licenses for trust lands on the neighbor islands and as agency manager of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self- Determination Act of 1996. Her experience also includes serving as deputy director of the Office of Housing and Community Development for the County of Hawaii. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story State considers nearly $1 billion in wildfire recovery costs Next Story 170 monk seal pups born at preserve last year