On the Move: Niniau Kawaihae

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has named Niniau Kawaihae director of community engagement effective Feb. 16; joining OHA with 20 years of experience in numerous leadership positions in addressing Native Hawaiian education, health care and housing. Read more

