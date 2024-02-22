On the Move: Niniau Kawaihae

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has named Niniau Kawaihae director of community engagement effective Feb. 16; joining OHA with 20 years of experience in numerous leadership positions in addressing Native Hawaiian education, health care and housing. Kawaihae was previously with the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, serving as a special assistant responsible for securing broadband licenses for trust lands on the neighbor islands and as agency manager of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self- Determination Act of 1996. Her experience also includes serving as deputy director of the Office of Housing and Community Development for the County of Hawaii.

