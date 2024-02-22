comscore U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg tours Lahaina destruction | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg tours Lahaina destruction

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight
  • COURTESY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION Buttigieg viewed fire damage on a tour led by FEMA on Wednesday.

    COURTESY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

    Buttigieg viewed fire damage on a tour led by FEMA on Wednesday.

  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared a hug with Maui County Council Member (Lanai) representitive Gabe Johnson on Wednesday in Lahaina.

    BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared a hug with Maui County Council Member (Lanai) representitive Gabe Johnson on Wednesday in Lahaina.

  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Lahaina on Wednesday and highlighted key infrastructure investments on Maui as part of the Biden administration’s Investing in America tour.

    BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Lahaina on Wednesday and highlighted key infrastructure investments on Maui as part of the Biden administration’s Investing in America tour.

  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Above, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Buttigieg spoke during his visit.

    BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Above, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Buttigieg spoke during his visit.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured what remains of Lahaina on Wednesday and heard from members of Mayor Richard Bissen’s advisory counsel, who reported sometimes conflicting pressures as Maui continues to recover from the Aug, 8 wildfires. Read more

Previous Story
State considers nearly $1 billion in wildfire recovery costs

Scroll Up