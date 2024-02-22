U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg tours Lahaina destruction

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Buttigieg viewed fire damage on a tour led by FEMA on Wednesday.
BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared a hug with Maui County Council Member (Lanai) representitive Gabe Johnson on Wednesday in Lahaina.
BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Lahaina on Wednesday and highlighted key infrastructure investments on Maui as part of the Biden administration’s Investing in America tour.
BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Buttigieg spoke during his visit.