comscore Hawaii swimming teams lead MPSF meet | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii swimming teams lead MPSF meet

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii men’s and women’s swimming teams are both in first place, with the Rainbow Warriors breaking two event records, after the first day of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships on Wednesday in St. George, Utah. Read more

UH center fielder Miura has mindset of a football safety
Scoreboard – February 22, 2024

