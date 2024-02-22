Hawaii swimming teams lead MPSF meet

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii men’s and women’s swimming teams are both in first place, with the Rainbow Warriors breaking two event records, after the first day of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships on Wednesday in St. George, Utah.

The UH men’s 200-yard individual medley team of Karol Ostrowski, Justin Lisoway, Grant Stoddard and Jakub Ksiazek set school and MPSF championship records by winning in 1 minute, 24.44 seconds.

Ostrowski, Mario Surkovic, Jordan Meacham and Timothy Gallagher then set the school record in the 800 freestyle relay with a time of 6:20.74 — five seconds under the previous mark.

The UH women’s 800 freestyle relay team of Cass Treydte, Holly Nelson, Anna Friedrich and Mira Selling won in 7:13.63.

The UH men lead the five-team field with 191 points and is follwed by Incarnate Word with 149.

The UH women have 272 points with UC Davis in second with 245 in the five-team field.

UH’s Alexander gets USA volleyball invite

Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander has been invited to USA Volleyball’s Women’s National Team Open Program in Colorado Spring, Colo.

Alexander will join Rainbow Wahine setter Kate Lang at the event, which will be held Friday through Sunday at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.

Alexander, as a sophomore this past season, was second on the team with 319 kills, a 3.10 kills/set average, 25 aces, 374.0 points and 3.63 points/set.

Lang, as a junior, averaged 10.5 assists per set to lead the Big West for the third consecutive season.

UH’s Snyder wins Big West tennis honor

Hawaii’s Quinn Snyder was named the Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Snyder, a junior from Titusville, Fla., won both his matches in a 4-3 victory over Concordia Irvine on Sunday.

Snyder partnered with Andy Hernandez to beat Mario Aleksic and Spencer Cinco 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, then beat Max Renz 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.

Chaminade women top Lincoln in hoops

Sameera Elmasri finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Chaminade women’s basketball team beat Lincoln (Calif.) 76-74 on Wednesday at Oakland, Calif.

Dallas Martinez and Dezaray Carter each added 12 points for the Silverswords (4-21), who snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Chaminade held on after taking an eight-point lead with three minutes to play.

Arielle Hines scored 29 points for the Oaklanders (12-12).

Rainbow Wahine finish 12th at Nanea

The Hawaii women’s golf team carded a final-round 329 to finish 12th and last on Wednesday at the Pac-12 Preview at the Nanea Golf Club.

The Rainbow Wahine finished at 973, which was 108 strokes behind winner UCLA.

Hawaii’s top golfer was Kellie Yamane, who tied for 49th with a 236.

UCLA’s Zoe Campos won with a 211, which was one stroke ahead of USC’s Amari Avery and Stanford’s Paula Martin Sampedro. ^