UH edge rusher hoping to get extra year

The edge rusher is not on edge. “It’s in the process right now,” said Elijah Robinson, who has petitioned the NCAA for a waiver that would allow him to play for the Hawaii football team this coming season. “The waiver is looking good.” Read more

“It’s in the process right now,” said Elijah Robinson, who has petitioned the NCAA for a waiver that would allow him to play for the Hawaii football team this coming season. “The waiver is looking good.”

At issue is his junior season at East Carolina in 2021 when he suffered a torn tendon in his right hand during the first contact period of that year’s training camp. He did not play that season. Robinson’s hope is the injury will be counted as a medical hardship, enabling him a sixth college season — and second with the Rainbow Warriors after transferring from East Carolina.

Similar to defensive tackle John Tuitupou, who trained with the Warriors until his appeal to play in 2023 was granted, Robinson is allowed to participate in the Warriors’ spring practices and offseason conditioning program. It is the Warriors’ wish Robinson will not have to wait as long as Tuitupou, whose appeal was approved a few days ahead of the 2023 season opener against Vanderbilt.

“I also know there’s a possibility I can’t get the waiver,” Robinson said. “That’s why I participated in senior night this past season. But my intention has always been to return. Football is my first love. I never had a thought of giving it up.”

Robinson provides edge-setting and pass-rushing skills. After easing his way into the rotation last year, Robinson amassed a combined three sacks and seven hurries in back-to-back games against San Jose State and Nevada.

“I like to say I’m versatile,” said Robinson, who was a linebacker until his freshman year at Louisburg (N.C.) College. After gaining the “freshman 60” — going from 195 pounds to 255 pounds — Robinson was used as a hybrid end-linebacker.

Robinson said was steeled during his year in junior college, where “it can make you or break you. It broke me at times, but I never let it hold me down. I pushed through and found the positives in everything. It made me better. I wouldn’t change my route for anything.”

After earning his associate’s degree in three semesters, Robinson transferred to East Carolina. In May 2022, he earned a degree in business management. That fall, he was used as the 3-technique tackle — across from the guard and tackle — in ECU’s three-man front. At the end of the season, he entered the portal with the intent of playing as an edge defender.

Robinson had heard about UH head coach Timmy Chang through ECU teammate Jack Powers. Powers was at Nevada when Chang was an assistant coach with the Wolf Pack. “Those were the kind of coaches I wanted to play for,” Robinson said. “It was in the cards. I wanted to be here.”

Robinson is now embracing new defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman’s schemes. “Just playing the edge, putting more pressure off the edge, has been great,” Robinson said. “I love Coach Thurman’s system.”

Robinson has gained strength through weight-training sessions and kept fit with stretching and yoga exercises. “Just trying to loosen up these old bones, these old joints,” he said, smiling. “Just trying to take care of my body.”

His fitness routines are key for a player whose appetite goes beyond sacking quarterbacks.

“I’m a big foodie,” he admitted. “I love to cook. I love food. It started when I came out of the womb, when I could eat solid foods, as long as I can remember. Great taste buds. I can pick out spices in foods.”