UH edge rusher hoping to get extra year

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2023 Elijah Robinson is waiting for approval from the NCAA to play a sixth season.

    Elijah Robinson is waiting for approval from the NCAA to play a sixth season.

The edge rusher is not on edge. “It’s in the process right now,” said Elijah Robinson, who has petitioned the NCAA for a waiver that would allow him to play for the Hawaii football team this coming season. “The waiver is looking good.” Read more

