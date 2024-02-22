UH guard Tom Beattie brings confidence, rugby skills to the basketball court

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A series of circumstances has led to 6-foot-5 guard Tom Beattie earning a significant role in the Hawaii basketball team’s rotation. Read more

A series of circumstances has led to 6-foot-5 guard Tom Beattie earning a significant role in the Hawaii basketball team’s rotation.

In the past three games, New Zealand-reared Beattie is averaging 10.7 points on 58.8% shooting and 4.7 rebounds while helping to guard the opposing teams’ best perimeter threat. In his first 11 Big West games, he averaged 14 minutes, 25 seconds; the past three, he is on the floor 29:21 per game.

“It’s the confidence the coaches have given me,” Beattie said. “They have kept me in the fold, kept me going. And just seeing other guys, like (6-5 guard) Ryan Rapp, really perform has kept me to keep fighting, keep pushing to play as well as he is.”

Beattie’s ability to find seams, off the dribble or screen, is traced to years playing rugby. As the five, Beattie relied on speed, power and pain tolerance. “Running through gaps, running through holes, has been in my blood since I was 5 years old,” he said. “I love rugby. I’ve taken those skills and brought them to the basketball court.”

Because New Zealand is in the Southern Hemisphere, with the seasons opposite from the United States’, Beattie’s December 2022 graduation from Rosmini College left him a seven-month gap before enrolling at UH. To fill the void, Beattie played in the U20 national championship and competed as an amateur for the Aukland Tuatara in the New Zealand National Basketball League.

“It’s New Zealand’s top league,” Beattie said. “Just playing with grown men the whole seven months I was home was huge for me. I’m very fortunate for the opportunity, and it’s put me in a place where I can make an impact today.”

Beattie made a fast impression. He played well during the ’Bows’ exhibition tour last summer. In practices, he often goes against co-captain Noel Coleman, whose ambidextrous ball-handling, quick release and aggressive defense provide daily challenges.

“Noel is going at me every day,” Beattie said. “I have to keep my energy up and keep going at him.”

Beattie acknowledged he has benefited from battles in practices and from playing in international events last spring.

“Older players have really pushed me,” Beattie said. “I’ve had to hold my own weight for so long. It’s made me realize I have to keep doing it here, too, because (UH teammates are) all older than me. I’ve got to keep pushing.”

After 7-1 rim protector Mor Seck suffered a season-ending ACL injury last month, Beattie and Rapp have contributed as rebounding wings. “We’ve had people step up,” Beattie said.

Beattie also has worked extensively on his shooting after practices. He averaged 2.9 shots in the first 11 Big West games, 5.7 in the next three. “I’ve always been confident in my shot,” Beattie said. “If it’s a good shot, I’m going to take it regardless of the time and score.”

Beattie embraces overcoming obstacles. “I actually have webbed toes,” he said. “l can swim really fast. It doesn’t affect me in any way.”

In the three-quarter-court sprint, Beattie is the fourth-fastest Rainbow.

Rainbow Warriors volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (15-12, 7-8 Big West) vs. Long Beach State (17-9, 9-5)

>> When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports