Letter: A studied rebuke of student loan forgiveness

Is higher education such an abject failure that people who borrowed money to gain a college degree are utterly unable to repay their loans?

Ostensibly, these borrowers are gainfully employed and holding positions in the workforce which are well-paying because of their education. Yet there is a constant clamoring for college loans to be forgiven.

This unjustifiably adds more to the mountainous overall national debt burden and puts the responsibility on everyday taxpayers.

They would, no doubt, like their debts forgotten, as well, since the capacity of the United States to dole out welfare is irrational and apparently limitless.

Gary Pardy

Haleiwa

