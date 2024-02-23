Editorial | Letters Letter: A studied rebuke of student loan forgiveness Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Is higher education such an abject failure that people who borrowed money to gain a college degree are utterly unable to repay their loans? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Is higher education such an abject failure that people who borrowed money to gain a college degree are utterly unable to repay their loans? Ostensibly, these borrowers are gainfully employed and holding positions in the workforce which are well-paying because of their education. Yet there is a constant clamoring for college loans to be forgiven. This unjustifiably adds more to the mountainous overall national debt burden and puts the responsibility on everyday taxpayers. They would, no doubt, like their debts forgotten, as well, since the capacity of the United States to dole out welfare is irrational and apparently limitless. Gary Pardy Haleiwa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Make up your mind on Trump’s credibility