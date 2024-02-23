Editorial | Letters Letter: Biden buying votes with loan cancellation plan Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Biden administration is quietly attempting to buy the federal election by continuing to forgive student debt at the disgust of most Americans. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Biden administration is quietly attempting to buy the federal election by continuing to forgive student debt at the disgust of most Americans. All told, Joe Biden has approved the forgiveness of almost $138 billion in student loans. This has been done in an under- reported manner to reduce the backlash from honest taxpayers who believe assumed debts should be repaid. This is money that taxpayers will never see and sets a despicable precedent for those students who scratched and clawed their way through school and paid their debts. Biden’s socialist agenda is destroying America. James Roller Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Make up your mind on Trump’s credibility