Letter: Biden buying votes with loan cancellation plan

The Biden administration is quietly attempting to buy the federal election by continuing to forgive student debt at the disgust of most Americans. All told, Joe Biden has approved the forgiveness of almost $138 billion in student loans.

This has been done in an under- reported manner to reduce the backlash from honest taxpayers who believe assumed debts should be repaid.

This is money that taxpayers will never see and sets a despicable precedent for those students who scratched and clawed their way through school and paid their debts. Biden’s socialist agenda is destroying America.

James Roller

Mililani

