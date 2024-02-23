comscore Letter: Clearing the air on condo owners’ rights | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Clearing the air on condo owners’ rights

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
In hearings for Senate Bill 2493 and House Bill 2286 — bills that would provide condominium owners protection against unwarranted and excessive legal fee imposition — some testifiers have shown a lack of clear understanding of the legal rights that condo owners have. Read more

