Editorial | Letters

Letter: Executive order should account for child safety

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Wednesday's article about Gov. Josh Green's executive order declaring Hawaii a trauma-informed state ("Executive order declares Hawaii 'trauma- informed,'" Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21) could have/should have mentioned that child protective services should be massively involved.

