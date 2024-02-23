Letter: Executive order should account for child safety

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wednesday’s article about Gov. Josh Green’s executive order declaring Hawaii a trauma-informed state (“Executive order declares Hawaii ‘trauma- informed,’” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21) could have/should have mentioned that child protective services should be massively involved. This is in view of news about the recent deaths of foster and adoptive children in the state.

Richard Stancliff

Aina Haina

