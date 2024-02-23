Editorial | Letters Letter: Executive order should account for child safety Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Wednesday’s article about Gov. Josh Green’s executive order declaring Hawaii a trauma-informed state (“Executive order declares Hawaii ‘trauma- informed,’” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21) could have/should have mentioned that child protective services should be massively involved. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Wednesday’s article about Gov. Josh Green’s executive order declaring Hawaii a trauma-informed state (“Executive order declares Hawaii ‘trauma- informed,’” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21) could have/should have mentioned that child protective services should be massively involved. This is in view of news about the recent deaths of foster and adoptive children in the state. Richard Stancliff Aina Haina EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Make up your mind on Trump’s credibility