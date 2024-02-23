Editorial | Letters Letter: With a 64% pay raise, who needs gifts? Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Honolulu Ethics Commission’s pending decision to prohibit gifts, including cash or alcohol to city employees, was introduced by none other than City Councilman Tommy Waters. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Honolulu Ethics Commission’s pending decision to prohibit gifts, including cash or alcohol to city employees, was introduced by none other than City Councilman Tommy Waters. Hell, if I had a 64% raise I wouldn’t need gifts either. In fact, drinks would be on me! Cheers to this much-needed and overdue legislation. Pat Kelly Kaimuki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Make up your mind on Trump’s credibility