comscore Letter: With a 64% pay raise, who needs gifts? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: With a 64% pay raise, who needs gifts?

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu Ethics Commission’s pending decision to prohibit gifts, including cash or alcohol to city employees, was introduced by none other than City Councilman Tommy Waters. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Make up your mind on Trump’s credibility

Scroll Up