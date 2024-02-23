Letter: With a 64% pay raise, who needs gifts?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Ethics Commission’s pending decision to prohibit gifts, including cash or alcohol to city employees, was introduced by none other than City Councilman Tommy Waters. Read more

Hell, if I had a 64% raise I wouldn’t need gifts either. In fact, drinks would be on me! Cheers to this much-needed and overdue legislation.

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

