Off the news: CVS investment a welcome contribution

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s the kind of investment Hawaii needs more of: $34.8 million from CVS Health toward construction of 400 affordable housing units in Kapolei and 200 in Lahaina. Read more

It’s the kind of investment Hawaii needs more of: $34.8 million from CVS Health toward construction of 400 affordable housing units in Kapolei and 200 in Lahaina. The corporation can earn a return on the investment with its developer partners, and also reap a return in public goodwill, with Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announcing the move and expressing thanks at a news conference Wednesday.

Luke is involved because, in addition to new affordable housing, CVS’ investment supports development of an integrated preschool in Kapolei. The Lahaina site is the first in Hawaii for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ tuition-free, Montessori-inspired Bezos Academy preschools.