Off the news: CVS investment a welcome contribution | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: CVS investment a welcome contribution

  • Today
  • Updated 9:14 p.m.

It’s the kind of investment Hawaii needs more of: $34.8 million from CVS Health toward construction of 400 affordable housing units in Kapolei and 200 in Lahaina. Read more

Off the news: An act of aloha or an ethics violation?

