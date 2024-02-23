Editorial | Off the News Off the news: CVS investment a welcome contribution Today Updated 9:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s the kind of investment Hawaii needs more of: $34.8 million from CVS Health toward construction of 400 affordable housing units in Kapolei and 200 in Lahaina. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s the kind of investment Hawaii needs more of: $34.8 million from CVS Health toward construction of 400 affordable housing units in Kapolei and 200 in Lahaina. The corporation can earn a return on the investment with its developer partners, and also reap a return in public goodwill, with Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announcing the move and expressing thanks at a news conference Wednesday. Luke is involved because, in addition to new affordable housing, CVS’ investment supports development of an integrated preschool in Kapolei. The Lahaina site is the first in Hawaii for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ tuition-free, Montessori-inspired Bezos Academy preschools. Previous Story Off the news: An act of aloha or an ethics violation?