Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Valid concerns, but Maui fund feels right Today Updated 9:13 p.m. Reasonable questions were raised by state senators about the state's part in the One Ohana Fund, a $175 million pool to compensate for Maui wildfire deaths and serious injuries. Claim applicants would receive $1.5 million for each fatality and forego personal-injury litigation (they could still pursue property-loss claims). Senators asked why the state would put in $65 million now when its culpability in the wildfires' cause is still unclear. But given the slew of lawsuits already filed against the state and others, having this optional, quicker path available specifically to kin of those killed or injured — to help fund recovery sooner — seems the right thing to do.