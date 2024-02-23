On the Move: Daniel J. Koller

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has named Daniel J. Koller an associate for the firm’s business and commercial law, litigation and dispute resolution, and maritime/ admiralty law practice groups. Prior to his work as an attorney, Koller had 16 years of experience in the marine industry, including positions at the American Bureau of Shipping serving as lead auditor in health, safety, quality and environment; international ship management; maritime labor convention; and international ship and port security; as well as senior regulatory ship surveyor of vessels in service.

