Hawaii News On the Move: Daniel J. Koller Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Daniel J. Koller Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has named Daniel J. Koller an associate for the firm’s business and commercial law, litigation and dispute resolution, and maritime/ admiralty law practice groups. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has named Daniel J. Koller an associate for the firm’s business and commercial law, litigation and dispute resolution, and maritime/ admiralty law practice groups. Prior to his work as an attorney, Koller had 16 years of experience in the marine industry, including positions at the American Bureau of Shipping serving as lead auditor in health, safety, quality and environment; international ship management; maritime labor convention; and international ship and port security; as well as senior regulatory ship surveyor of vessels in service. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg tours Lahaina destruction