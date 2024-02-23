comscore U.S. transportation secretary rides Oahu’s Skyline rail system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. transportation secretary rides Oahu’s Skyline rail system

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg boarded a train Thursday at Halaulani Leeward Community College Station.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg boarded a train Thursday at Halaulani Leeward Community College Station.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Buttigieg, center, spoke with HART board Chair Colleen Hanabusa at the Halawa station.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Buttigieg, center, spoke with HART board Chair Colleen Hanabusa at the Halawa station.

Several regular Skyline passengers welcomed U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s first ride aboard Honolulu’s rail system Thursday and shared the hope of Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Hawaii’s congressional delegation that it could lead to further federal funding to expand the system beyond its planned, 18.75-mile route from East Kapolei to Kakaako. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Daniel J. Koller

Scroll Up