UH’s Ostrowski sets 50 free record 3 times

Hawaii men’s swimmer Karol Ostrowski lowered the school’s 50-yard freestyle record three times Thursday at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships in St. George, Utah.

Ostrowski, a junior, broke the record in the 50 free with a time of 19.55 seconds in the preliminaries.

Ostrowski, Jakub Ksiazek, Jordan Meacham and Grant Stoddard combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1 minute, 16.75 seconds to set school and MPSF Championship records. Ostrowski completed the first 50-yard leg in 19.37 to lower the record.

Ostrowski won the 50 free final in a record-setting 19.30.

The Rainbow Warriors led the team standings with 369 points, followed by Incarnate Word with 243.

The UH women have 384 points, with UC Davis in second with 343.