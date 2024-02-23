comscore UH’s Ostrowski sets 50 free record 3 times | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Ostrowski sets 50 free record 3 times

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii men’s swimmer Karol Ostrowski lowered the school’s 50-yard freestyle record three times Thursday at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships in St. George, Utah. Read more

