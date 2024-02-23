Kalaheo sends MIL champion packing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jaron Gilmore scored 23 points, while CJ Bostic posted a triple double as Kalaheo knocked out MIL champion Baldwin 76-55 on Thursday at Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

Kalaheo (21-13) advances to the Division I semifinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships. The Mustangs will play Saint Louis today.

The Mustangs got 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists from Bostic, who also had two blocks and a steal.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about hustling for each other. We help each other and do what we have to do to win. It’s all about practice,” Bostic said.

Gilmore added six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Three of his boards were on the offensive glass.

“In the beginning of the year, we had a hard time. We were playing individually, but right now, today, we’re playing together as a team,” Gilmore said.

Kalaheo finished in a first-place tie in the OIA East during the regular season but was sixth in the OIA playoffs to eke out a state-tourney berth. The Mustangs upset Mililani 51-48 in the opening round on Monday. Chemistry has been superb for the Mustangs, who struggled through a tough preseason schedule. They are playing their best basketball this week.

The ball movement, unselfishness and relentless rebounding make the Mustangs tough to handle, even with a starting unit of five guards. The Mustangs had 23 assists on 31 field goals, shooting 54% from the field.

Josh Schutter added 11 points and five steals, and Payton Smith shot 4-for-9 from the arc, adding 14 points and six assists.

Keenan Kahoekapu came off the Kalaheo bench for eight points and seven rebounds.

“That’s something (assistant coach Alika Smith) brought up during the past six weeks. We realized that and came together as a team. We realized that once we become unselfish, we become better,” Bostic said.

Trotter Apo led Baldwin (14-7) with 19 points but shot 7-for-19 from the field and had just three rebounds. Casey Talana hustled for 11 points.

“Honestly, we just wanted to shut down Trotter. He’s a good 3-point shooter. We wanted to get up in his face,” Schutter said. “First half, he had open looks. Second half, we shut it down a little more. We’re clicking at the right time.”

Baldwin interim coach Jordan Helle got scrappy defense from his team, which forced 17 turnovers by Kalaheo.

“Give Kalaheo a lot of credit, right? They got a lot of looks they were looking for. When you allow a team to be in rhythm, it’s going to be a rough night, especially when they can shoot it like that.”

Helle confirmed that he will return next season as head coach.

Kalaheo got eight points from Smith in the opening quarter to open a 22-12 lead, taking advantage of six Baldwin turnovers.

The Mustangs used a 2-3 matchup zone the rest of the way.

Baldwin cut the lead to 24-20 early in the second quarter after a steal and layup by Evan Manarpaac. Kalaheo responded with a 6-0 run, getting two layups and an assist by Gilmore. In the third quarter, the Bears got within 41-37 after a layup by Laa Manangan and a wing 3 by Apo, but the Mustangs went on a 16-3 run to take command.

Kalaheo opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run to take its biggest lead, 64-40.

The Bears shot 40% from the field, including 5-for-19 from 3-point range. Kalaheo outrebounded Baldwin 34-26.

DIVISON II

Kaimuki 60, No. 4 seed Kapaa 50

Daysen Lupica scored 20 points and Jeremiah White added 19 as the Bulldogs beat the Warriors at Kaimuki.

Regan Fritz-Betiru had 13 points for Kaimuki, which will play Kohala in today’s semifinals at 7 p.m. at Kaimuki.

Reimel Camacho finished with 17 points, Keaka Kauhane added 16 and Tristen Scully had 11 for Kapaa.

No. 1 seed Kohala 67, Le Jardin 53

Layden Kauka scored 31 points, and Landon Kauka and Jayden Hook each added 10 as the Cowboys defeated the Bulldogs at Kaimuki.

Hezekiah Wilson finished with 10 rebounds for Kohala.

Le Jardin’s Kai Kim Han scored 18 points, Giovanni Oliva added 14, and Jackson Swirsky grabbed 12 rebounds.

No. 3 Seabury Hall 66, Pahoa 43

Bromo Dorn scored 25 points, and Zack Devane and Sebastian Peterson each added 15 as the Spartans defeated the Daggers at Kalani.

Dorn also contributed seven rebounds, six blocks and five steals for Seabury Hall, which will face University High in today’s semifinals at 5 p.m. at Kaimuki.

Hunter Palo finished with 16 points and 24 rebounds for Pahoa.

No. 2 seed University High 56, Aiea 48

Koa Laboy finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Aaron Hamada added 11 points as the Jr. ’Bows beat Na Alii at at Kalani.

Aiea’s Stefan Ognjanovic scored 18 points and Aria Santi Sarbeland grabbed 12 rebounds.

———

