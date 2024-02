Scoreboard – February 23, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: NC State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific,

6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: Semifinals at Punahou: Kalaheo vs. Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Saint Louis: Kamehameha-Hawaii vs.

Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Nanakuli,

6:30 p.m.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division II Championships: Semifinals at Kaimuki: Seabury Hall vs. University High, 5 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Kohala, 7 p.m. Fifth-place

semifinals at Kalani: Kapaa vs. Le Jardin,

5 p.m.; Pahoa vs. Aiea, 6:30 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Stanford vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; Loyola Marymount vs. USC, 10:15 a.m.; UCLA vs. Stanford, 11:30 a.m.; USC vs. Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; UCLA vs. Loyola

Marymount, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Missouri S&T vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

Texaco/HHSAA Championships:

preliminary round at 11:30 a.m.;

quarterfinals, consolation rounds 1 and 2 to follow at Cannon Activities Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: NC State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: Final, Punahou/Leilehua winner vs. Kalaheo/Saint Louis winner,

7 p.m. Third place, Punahou/Leilehua loser vs. Kalaheo/Saint Louis loser, 1 p.m. Fifth place, Kamehameha-Hawaii/Kahuku winner vs. Baldwin/Nanakuli winner, 9 a.m. Games at Blaisdell Arena.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Division II Championships: Final, Seabury Hall/

University High winner vs. Kaimuki/Kohala winner, 5 p.m. Third place, Seabury Hall/University High loser vs. Kaimuki/Kohala loser, 3 p.m. Fifth place, Pahoa/Aiea winner vs. Kapaa/Le Jardin winner, 11 a.m. Games at Blaisdell Arena.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Quarterfinal at 9 a.m.

Semifinal No. 1 at 10:15 a.m. Semifinal

No. 2 at 11:30 a.m. Gold-medal match at 12:45 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Varsity Championship, 9 a.m. at

Sacred Hearts.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

WRESTLING

Texaco/HHSAA Championships:

semifinals and consolation rounds 3 and 4, 11 a.m.; championship and consolation

finals, 3 p.m. (approximately) at Cannon

Activities Center.

BASKETBALL

PacWest

Thursday

At Azusa, Calif.

Men

Hawaii Pacific 70, Azusa Pacific 67.

Point leaders—HPU: Melo Sanchez 19, Maj Dusanic 14, Matthew Van Komen 14. AP: Ken West 19, Michael Saba 13, George Reidy 11, Ethan Speaker 11. Rebound leaders—HPU: Van Komen 16. AP: Bryce Sloan 6, West 6. Assist leaders—HPU: Dusanic 6. AP: Sloan 6.

Women

Azusa Pacific 58, Hawaii Pacific 50.

Point leaders—AP: Amayah Kirkman 19,

TyLee Manuel 15. HPU: Haley Masaki 11.

Rebound leaders—AP: Kirkman 9. HPU:

Allison Ross 7. Assist leaders—AP: Paige Uyehara 4. HPU: Masaki 4.

At Fresno, Calif.

Men

Hawaii Hilo 74, Fresno Pacific 68.

Point leaders—Hilo: Carlos Ramsey Jr. 20, Kalique Mitchell 17, Zoar Nedd 17. FP: Isaac Peralta 26. Rebound leaders—Hilo: Mitchell 8, Zoar Nedd 8. FP: Peralta 7.

Assist leaders—Hilo: Mitchell 1, Ramsey Jr. 1. FP: Aamos Laavainen 2, Peralta 2.

Women

Hawaii Hilo 60, Fresno Pacific 58.

Point leaders—Hilo: Erica Ingram 15, Kaile Cruz 12, Keirstyn Agonias 10. FP: Maesyn Rix 17, Felicia Dourva 11. Rebound leaders—

Hilo: Erica Ingram 8. FP: Rix 8. Assist

leaders—Hilo: Kendall Oda 2. FP: Julie Ramirez 2, Anisa Rillo 2.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College

Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku

Beach Classic

At Queen’s Beach

Thursday

No. 5 Loyola Marymount 4,

No. 9 Hawaii 1

Vilhelmiina Prihti/Michelle Shaffer (LMU)

def. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH)

21-14, 9-21, 15-13

Abby Thorup/Isabelle Reffel (LMU) def.

Julia Lawrenz/Anna Maidment (UH) 21-19,

21-14

Anna Pelloia/Jacinda Ramirez (LMU) def.

Arianna Franklin/Kaylee Glagau (UH)

24-22, 18-21, 15-10

Sydney Amiatu/Riley Wagoner (UH) def.

Chloe Hooker/Jaeya Brach (LMU) 21-19,

21-17

Cassie Chinn/Madi Firnett (LMU) def.

Sarah Burton/Pani Napoleon (UH) 20-22,

22-20, 16-14

No. 2 UCLA 5, No. 9 Hawaii 0

Maggie Boyd/Lexy Denaburg (UCLA) def.

Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) 21-17,

18-21, 15-13

Devon Newberry/Peri Brennan (UCLA)

def. Anna Maidment/Julia Lawrenz (UH)

21-12, 21-17

Jaden Whitmarsh/Tessa Van Winkle

(UCLA) def. Arianna Franklin/Kaylee

Glagau (UH) 21-17, 21-13

Jessie Smith/Kenzie Brower (UCLA) def.

Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH)

21-14, 21-15

Natalie Myszkowski/Ensley Alden (UCLA)

def. Sarah Burton/Pani Napoleon (UH)

21-19, 21-17