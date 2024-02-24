Letter: Lawless chickens are no match for bounty system

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Let’s be realistic: Trapping feral chickens one or two at a time is never going to put a dent in the population. Not only is it expensive and time-consuming, it only eliminates a few of them. Read more

The average person here can’t afford the $300-plus it costs to have a service get rid of a few chickens in their yard. And even if they are removed from one location, they reproduce too quickly for any trapping plan to be effective.

By putting a bounty of, say, $10 on every rooster, $5 for a hen, and $1 per chick, feral chickens could be a thing of the past within a year.

Redemption stations could be strategically placed to collect the carcasses, which could be sold for animal food or sent to the landfill. I have no doubt that there are a multitude of other uses for the remains.

Steve Fisher

Waianae

