Letter: State needs better fix for pothole patch problem

While I was elated to see a crew fixing potholes in Haleiwa and the Waimea Bay area, I quickly realized that they may have fixed just one hole on their route.

How can they drive over 100 holes to get to the spot that was reported by a resident and not fix all of the other problems? How can any crew with good conscience fix one hole and ignore all of the other horrible places in the road? Are we that limited on time and material?

The Haleiwa road crew must be different, as they painted an outline around each hole before fixing every single one.

I am saddened that some road crews do not have the latitude and self-motivation to do what is right for the betterment of our community.

Ryan Routh

Kaaawa

