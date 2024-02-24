comscore Bill moving to support University of Hawaii students financially | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bill moving to support University of Hawaii students financially

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.

A bill to extend scholarships to meet student needs at the University of Hawaii’s three four-year campuses remains alive after passing out of the House Finance Committee on Friday. Read more

